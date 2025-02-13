The Humane Society Has Rebranded With a New Name
Sia recorded a song to celebrate the rebrand.
Published Feb. 13 2025, 11:09 a.m. ET
Since 1954, the Humane Society has been a prominent voice in the world of animal protection. But now, more than 70 years after its founding, the organization is rebranding. Going forward, the Humane Society will be known as Humane World for Animals.
To celebrate the new name, the organization has partnered with Sia, who recorded a song (that you can stream now) for an advertisement video announcing the name change.
That said, why exactly did the Humane Society change its name? Here’s what we know about the rebrand.
The Humane Society announced its new name, Humane World for Animals, in February 2025.
On Feb. 13, 2025, the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) and Humane Society International (HSI) revealed that it has rebranded, and is now known as Humane World for Animals.
Additionally, the Humane Society Legislative Fund is becoming the Humane World Action Fund.
A new logo (seen above) will be used for all Humane World groups. According to Humane World for Animals, this new logo “communicates its global, all-animals focus.”
All changes are effective immediately, as seen on the group’s website and social media pages.
Why did the Humane Society change its name?
According to a press release shared with Green Matters, this name change aims to define Humane World for Animals’s “longstanding shared mission to create lasting change for animals everywhere” as well as emphasize “the organization's global impact while highlighting its commitment to all animals.”
Kitty Block, the president and CEO of Humane World for Animals, stated that the name change “ensures our global mission and vision for animals are clearly understood.”
Block added: “Our new name more effectively conveys the work we do to address cruelty and suffering across a breadth of issues – from factory farms, the fur trade, and animal testing, to trophy hunting, puppy mills, and rescuing animals from disasters and large-scale cruelty cases.”
That said, considering the funds and efforts that have to go into a major organization's rebrand, there is a concern that those resources could have been better used to directly help animals.
However, Alison Corcoran, Humane World for Animals’ chief development and marketing officer, believes that this investment will help the organization help more animals in the long run. She says that the group believes the more all-encompassing name will appeal to more supporters and partners to eventually “make a bigger difference for animals around the world.”
Sia recorded a Peter Gabriel cover to commemorate the rebrand.
Humane World for Animals hired Grammy-nominated recording artist Sia to help launch the rebrand. The vegetarian singer recorded a beautiful cover of Peter Gabriel’s song “Solsbury Hill,” which is available for streaming. Both Sia and Peter Gabriel expressed their support for the organization in statements shared with Green Matters.
“If we want to leave a habitable world for our grandchildren and their own kids, we have to change our relationship with the natural world and with all the wonderful creatures we share it with,” stated Peter Gabriel, who is reportedly a pescatarian. He added that he hopes Sia’s cover of his song “may be useful in helping to continue to build a platform of respect, care, and compassion for all sentient beings.”
Sia stated: “I’m honored to be a part of this project with Humane World for Animals, as they work to make a greater impact for the animals we love.”
Humane World for Animals is using the song to help tell the story of its work for animals in a global TV ad (seen above). The heartwarming spot shows how wonderful a world free of animal suffering could be. Sia will perform the song on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Feb. 13.