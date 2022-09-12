After the release of Jeanette McCurdy's memoir, I'm Glad My Mom Died, filmmakers, actors, and spectators alike are starting to think more about the rights of child actors. Even prior to the release of the book, various rules were created to mandate education, as well as limited work hours, for any kids on the set of a movie, TV show, or advertisement.

But what about the rights of animal actors? Are there rules put in place to protect fluffy Hollywood stars?