Melanated Campout Is Immersing People of Color in Nature With Vibrant Camping Events (Exclusive)

Five years ago, if you told electrical engineer Shunte' McClellan that she would wind up not only falling in love with camping, but also founding a camping collective for people of color — now called Melanated Campout — she wouldn't have believed you.

But a few years back, after many years of resisting invitations to go camping, McClellan and Jocelyn McCants reluctantly agreed to join their friend and coworker Cayela Wimberly White on a true, immersive, overnight camping trip.