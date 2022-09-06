Where to Go Camping for Birdwatching, to Respect and Admire Nature

Whether you're gearing up to go leaf-peep or pick apples, fall is a great time to spend time in nature. And for birders, it's no different. Amateur and experienced birdwatchers flock to nature-heavy areas every autumn to catch a glimpse of birds starting to migrate.

And considering all the studies that show that birdwatching can increase your happiness as much as a pay raise, it could be worth taking a weekend to spend a weekend camping and birdwatching in the great outdoors.