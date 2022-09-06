Where to Go Camping for Birdwatching, to Respect and Admire Nature
Whether you're gearing up to go leaf-peep or pick apples, fall is a great time to spend time in nature. And for birders, it's no different. Amateur and experienced birdwatchers flock to nature-heavy areas every autumn to catch a glimpse of birds starting to migrate.
And considering all the studies that show that birdwatching can increase your happiness as much as a pay raise, it could be worth taking a weekend to spend a weekend camping and birdwatching in the great outdoors.
That said, Pitchup.com has shared the best international campsites for birding, if you have spare days off from work before the end of the year.
“Fall migration is a particularly good time to spot an abundance of bird species, lasting longer than spring migrations and offering birdwatchers a chance to see large flocks on a journey to their winter home," Pitchup.com’s founder Dan Yates stated in a press release sent to Green Matters.
"Camping provides the perfect opportunity to see this spectacle as, unlike other accommodations, campgrounds are often very remote and therefore closer to a prime habitat where campers spend more time outdoors," he continued. "You don’t get a natural dawn chorus alarm in a hotel!”
Solares del Sur in Patagonia, Argentina
If you're not quite ready for tent camping Solares del Sur in Patagonia, Argentina offers small, cozy cabins overlooking beautiful Lago Argentina. The campsite even offers birding excursions, and is home to almost 500 bird species. With Andean condors tearing through the sky, austral pygmy-owls calling as the sunsets, and penguins trolling the grassland, you're bound to see birds you'd never be able to see otherwise.
Nature Camping Máré-Vára in Southern Transdanubia, Hungary
Nature Camping Máré-Vára in Southern Transdanubia, Hungary is a quiet, peaceful campground within a valley of the Mecsek Mountains. Located just an hour from Danube-Drava National Park, the area is abundant with wildlife and biodiversity, so be prepared to spot cormorants, red-breasted geese, white pelicans, doves, and even the gigantic Dalmatian pelican, which is pictured above.
Camping Gosén in Heredia, Costa Rica
Camp alongside a river at Camping Gosén in Heredia, Costa Rica. Within the famous volcanic region of Heredia, you can expect to see a wide range of exotic birds such as toucans, tanagers, and hummingbirds. Take a hike through the biodiverse rainforest, or climb some of the volcanoes in the area. Either way, you're in for an adventure, which will definitely include an abundance of wildlife.
Donegal House Irish Hotel in South Island, New Zealand
Make your way across the pond to Donegal House Irish Hotel in South Island, New Zealand. The campsite brings Irish flare to the South Pacific island with a classic Irish bar, and even some traditional Irish entertainment.
You can also make your way to the Fyffe Palmer Mountain Track, the Ohau Stream Walkway and Waterfall, and an eclectic variety of hiking trails along the Kaikoura peninsula. If anything, you're bound to spot a kiwi.
Island Pods on the Isle of Mull, Scotland
Glamp at the Island Pods on the Isle of Mull, Scotland. Its wooden pods on the Isle ofo Mull are beyond charming, giving guests a view of the 300-mile coastline, rugged mountains, and more.
You'll be able to catch a glimpse of water-oriented fowl, including moorland raptors, pelagic seabirds, and the island's signature golden and white-tailed sea eagles.