Outdoor Afro’s COO on Inspiring Black Joy in Nature, Celebrating the Planet, and More (Exclusive)

One of these pillars is Outdoor Afro’s leadership program. Outdoor Afro has more than 115 volunteer leaders in 56 cities across the U.S., with a participation network of about 60,000 people. Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the leaders have hosted a total of around 1,200 in-person and online events, including hiking, cycling, backpacking, camping, ice skating, and skiing events. Every year, the organization hosts Outdoor Afro Leadership Training, in which leaders learn skills to safely guide their groups through nature, risk management, conservation ethics, and more.

“When I think about [our mission], I really think about inspiring and connecting Black people to do things that we've often done in our history, but have recently not been recognized for doing so,” Mouzon says.