Stic Confirms Upcoming Dead Prez Album, Releases New Wellness Book (Exclusive)

GM: You pioneered the fit hop music genre. Why is it so meaningful to you?

S: Fit hop is so important because we need that motivation. And music is really powerful, especially in the hip hop community, and especially the younger we are. It's everything. Whatever the music is that we’re listening to, it’s answering all our questions about what it means to be alive, what it means to be a person.

It's very important to have music that speaks to our wellness and our well-being in a way that is relatable, it’s not preachy, it's not judging. It's really affirmations to the beat.

Spiritually, I felt like it was something that came through me and said, “This is what you're doing. I don't care what you used to do. I don't care what was trending. I don't care how many records are selling. I don't care about any of that. You are supposed to create music that people can change their lives to — this is what you're supposed to do.” And I'm just trusting the universe and trying to do my best.