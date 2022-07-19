Vegan Musicians With Killer Songs About the Vegan Lifestyle

Dead Prez, a hip hop duo consisting of stic.man and M1, has a song called “Be Healthy,” in which the two artists rap about their healthy lifestyles. “I don't eat no meat, no dairy, no sweets/Only ripe vegetables, fresh fruit and whole wheat,” raps stic.man, who has been vegan since the 1990s.

In a 2006 interview with NPR, M1 confirmed that he was a vegetarian of 15 years at that point.