Get ready to stay up late — because the full moon in August 2022, aka the Sturgeon moon, is going to be a good one. Not only will it come with a significant spiritual meaning, but it will also coincide with the Perseid meteor shower.

But what is a Sturgeon moon? Keep reading for all the details on the moon, its meaning, and how and when you can catch a glimpse of our beautiful moon in all its glory this month.