Documentary '12th Hour' Explores: Will Humans Will Actually Be Able to Solve Climate Change?

Will humans ever manage to solve the climate crisis? That is the question at the center of the environmental documentary 12th Hour, which, after being featured at a number of film festivals, is finally available for streaming.

Featuring narration by Emmy-nominated actor David Morse, and captivating commentary from evolutionary biologists, climate scientists, and other experts, 12th Hour is an important watch for anyone who has ever worried about climate change.

Source: Getty Images David Morse attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Event at Sofitel New York on May 12, 2022 in New York City.

'12th Hour' explores whether humans will actually be able to solve climate change.

12th Hour is a 52-minute documentary that first premiered in 2021, and played at a number of film festivals throughout 2022. The movie won a number of awards, including the Global Warming Award at the Cinema Verde Film Festival, Best Feature Documentary at New York Movie Awards, and Best Environmental Documentary at DOC LA.

Directed by Susan Kucera and executive produced by Jim Swift, 12th Hour "examines our human capability to respond to climate change through the lens of evolution," according to a synopsis shared with Green Matters. "The documentary asks the question — as our human brains have evolved to solve short-term challenges for our survival, can we bridge the gap of thinking to solve the long-term challenge of climate change?" the press materials continue.

David Morse narrates '12th Hour.'

12th Hour is narrated by actor David Morse, known for roles in St. Elsewhere, Contact, The Green Mile, House, and Disturbia. "Mankind faces a challenge unlike any other in its history. And it's a problem that evolution did not equip us to solve," Morse says in the film's trailer.

"We are living in a momentous time, facing our most important test ever," he continues. "Is it even reasonable to believe that we who created the problem in the first place might also be able to stop it? And if so, allow future generations to avoid a desperate and deadly world left to them by us?"

“Producer Jim Swift and I have collaborated on many films about climate change through various prisms,” director Susan Kucera said in a statement shared with Green Matters. “12th Hour is our fourth film, one that takes a hard look at ourselves and the evolutionary traits that may keep us from tackling a problem that will take a worldwide coordinated effort to solve.”

The professional duo's other films together include Breath of Life, Hot Money, and Living in the Future’s Past.

Source: Rangeland LLC This still from '12th Hour' shows how the carbon dioxide concentration in the atmosphere has changed over time.

How to watch '12th Hour':

As of Feb. 8, 2023, 12th Hour is available to stream on a number of services. The easiest way to watch 12th Hour is via Tubi, where you can stream the movie for free, with no account needed.