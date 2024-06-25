Home > Climate Action Why Sustainability Is Important — for the Earth and for Our Children Realizing the interconnectedness between the planet and those who inhabit it can be a life-changing epiphany. By Jamie Bichelman Jun. 25 2024, Published 10:24 a.m. ET Source: iStock

What is sustainability at its core, and why is it so important? Sustaining our planet — including humanity, wildlife, and so much more — is one of the most vital tasks of our generation.

Let's explore what sustainability means, and identify the many ways through which sustainability — whether it's sustainable living practices or sustainability on a larger scale — can positively affect our present and future.

What is sustainability?

Environmental sustainability can be defined as "meeting the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs," according to the UN. Sustainability can also be seen as "the realization that humans are a part of nature, and finding ways to nurture that connection so both people and the planet can thrive," Ariana Storniolo, the founder of the Greenify Me blog and author of the ebook 10 Ways to Reduce Trash, tells Green Matters exclusively via email. "This is important because living sustainably can help us fight climate change," she adds.

Since individuals can't directly control what governments and corporations do, many climate-conscious individuals turn to sustainable living practices. "When we live a sustainable lifestyle, we must always remember that individual and collective action are equally important: Not mutually exclusive," she tells Green Matters.

In practice, advocating for sustainable changes can take on many forms for each person. This includes exploring ways to reduce our environmental footprint while advocating for the government and corporations to take climate action, Storniolo says.

"That can look like so many things, from reducing the amount of single-use plastic in our lives, to attending a climate march," she tells Green Matters. "What's most important is doing your best and starting conversations with others about this topic. We don't have to be perfect environmentalists to make a difference. Doing our best is what matters!" Below, we're walking you through a few reasons why sustainability is important for our planet.

Future generations depend on our sustainable practices today.

Without a priority placed on sustainable practices, we cannot preserve natural resources like water and air for future generations. Planting a tree today means future generations can benefit in a multitude of ways. A lack of a sustainable ethos means resources like forests will continue to be depleted, animals will continue being consumed by humans in massive quantities, and other destructive practices will ruin the planet for future inhabitants.

Our economic vitality depends on widespread adoption of sustainable practices.

As UCLA Sustainability explains, sustainable practices acknowledge that some resources are finite. In order for future generations to enjoy flourishing communities and economic stability, sustainable development practices must be employed to serve the needs of those living in the present without corrupting the future for the next generation.

The future of animals on Earth depends on humans adopting sustainable methods.

Animals are not ours to be consumed or used, and following a vegan lifestyle is one of the best ways to be a more environmentally sustainable human. As The Good Tee blog explains, animals depend on us to make sustainable choices that directly and indirectly affect their well-being. We must avoid the use of pollutive chemicals, drilling fossil fuels, and other activities that harm wildlife and animal habitats. Deforestation likewise irreparably damages the homes of many animals, as does littered trash that can kill animals or severely endanger them.

Our short- and long-term health demands sustainable living.

