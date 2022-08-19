Ecovillages in the U.S., if You’re Looking To Move to a Sustainable Neighborhood

Practices, conditions, and ways of life tend to vary, based on which ecovillage you choose. However, all of them tend to have a similar focus on living sustainably, and in unison with the surrounding natural lands.

In addition to fostering an eco-friendly way of life, according to Treehugger, ecovillages often boast sustainable architecture and land development, too. Oftentimes, the communities share a garden, community resources, and money, to purchase things for the "village."