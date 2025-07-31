Leonardo DiCaprio Eco-Hotel Project in Israel Sparks Heated Debate "Yikes. Not a great look." By Jamie Bichelman Published July 31 2025, 1:40 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

In recent years, luxurious eco-hotels around the globe have become attractive ventures for celebrities and well-to-do individuals to invest in and make big money. Indeed, luxury ecotourism has become a cultural phenomenon that is attractive to anyone who can afford it. For a well-renowned climate activist like Leonardo DiCaprio, followers understandably support many of his ventures and ideals, which makes his latest project — a beachfront eco-hotel — an interesting one.

Yet many of DiCaprio's fans are questioning the move, believing the hotel's eco-friendly nature is in doubt. Are there any truths to fans' qualms, and why are they so up in arms about DiCaprio's foray into eco hotels? Below, we explore the news of the DiCaprio-backed eco-hotel venture in Israel, as well as the project's expected cost, who will be impacted, and other important details.

Source: MEGA

Leonardo DiCaprio's eco hotel in Israel has garnered controversy.

According to Complex, Leonardo DiCaprio holds a 10% stake in a forthcoming luxury eco-hotel located at the Herzliya Marina in Tel Aviv, Israel. DiCaprio's involvement with the project has been known since 2018, and the investment partners have been seeking approval to begin construction on the property.

According to The Times of Israel, the Tel Aviv District Planning and Building Committee recently gave its approval for construction of the luxury eco hotel, which will feature 14 floors, take up approximately 51,000 square meters, and offer 365 rooms spanning two buildings. An additional 8,000 square meters underground has been allocated for parking and other uses, per the source.

Leonardo DiCaprio is on the WRONG side of history.



Israeli luxury hotel project partnering with Leonardo DiCaprio gains approval in Herzliya, north of Tel Aviv pic.twitter.com/s7gzZyKLub — Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) July 29, 2025

"The hotel will be designed for sustainability, meeting US Green Building Council standards for LEED certification. Its environmental focus is a key aspect of DiCaprio’s involvement in the project, in line with his reputation for environmental activism," per The Times of Israel. “This project…will serve as a model for environmentally friendly hotel development for the entire world,” DiCaprio said in 2018.

Separating fact from fiction and navigating misinformation on the Internet regarding the Israel-Palestine conflict continues to be an enormous sociopolitical issue. To that end, DiCaprio has been the target of immense hatred and profanity-laced tirades on social media.

