Separating Fact From Fiction: Has Greta Thunberg Actually Been Kidnapped? Some Middle Eastern experts believe Thunberg's actions to be a publicity stunt. By Jamie Bichelman Published June 9 2025, 12:45 p.m. ET Source: GretaThunberg/X

When Greta Thunberg speaks, people pay attention. Some are inspired by her youthful energy and commitment to her beliefs. Critics point to well-publicized events she takes part in, earning an arrest record and taking a sabbatical from school to sail around the world in a yacht and bring attention to environmentalist issues. Thunberg's latest undertaking — a trip to Gaza on a yacht — is currently underway, and extremist misinformation abounds. Was Thunberg actually kidnapped en route to Gaza?

Article continues below advertisement

Below, we separate misinformation and rumors from the actual facts of the situation and explain the truth of whether or not Thunberg was kidnapped. Therefore, we urge you to keep reading for a straightforward report on Thunberg's latest mission and what we know about her current whereabouts and her safety.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Is Greta Thunberg kidnapped?

No, Greta Thunberg has not been kidnapped; Thunberg has not been fraudulently detained to secure a ransom for her release from another party's custody. In fact, as BBC reports, "The [Israeli foreign ministry] shared footage of soldiers handing out sandwiches and water bottles to the activists." Furthermore, per the report, while the yacht had "less than a single truckload of aid — more than 1,200 aid trucks have entered Gaza from Israel within the last two weeks."

As CNBC reports, the Israeli military has a naval blockade in place to prevent the unlawful distribution of weapons to Hamas, the foreign terrorist organization that has been recognized by the U.S. as such since October 8, 1997. Nevertheless, the yacht crew defied orders. As the New York Post reports, Israel warned the yacht's crew ahead of time about the blockade, while Israel Defense Minister Israel Katz urged them to turn around, instead directing the crew to the proper channels to deliver the aid.

Article continues below advertisement

"The maritime zone off the coast of Gaza is closed to naval traffic as part of a legal naval blockade. If you wish to deliver humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, you are able to do so through the [Israeli] port of Ashdod,” a soldier said, as relayed by the New York Post.

Article continues below advertisement

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC), of which Thunberg is a part, told media ahead of time of their intent to defy Israel's blockade and knew of the possibility of interception, per CNBC. Furthermore, per Sky News, the Madleen yacht that Thunberg is on has been diverted from its planned route to Gaza and is "safely making its way to the shores of Israel" instead.

"The [Israeli foreign ministry] said all passengers were safe and unharmed, but the FFC claimed the yacht had been 'kidnapped by Israeli forces,' per Sky News. All of this has taken place despite there being absolutely no indication that Thunberg and the FFC crew are being unlawfully detained in exchange for a ransom.

Article continues below advertisement

Greta Thunberg’s flotilla is not a humanitarian mission. It is a curated narrative device. In the age of perception warfare, activism is measured not by impact but by optics. Gaza offers emotional theater and preloaded moral binaries. Sudan does not. Her flotilla sailed past a… pic.twitter.com/V9qbKGRXEf — أحمد شريف العامري (@ahhmedshh) June 8, 2025

Suspicion and critiques of the humanitarian mission abound, including from Middle Eastern authorities such as political analyst Ahmed Sharif (above) as well as X influencer Dr. Maalouf. Nevertheless, social media has exacerbated extremist beliefs and the spread of inaccurate news, further dividing everyone.

Article continues below advertisement

Madleen boat tracker:

As of the time of this writing, it appears that the crew on board the yacht is safe under the direction of the Israeli military. "The passengers are expected to return to their home countries," as relayed by CBS News, adding that "The ministry said any aid on the ship would be sent to Gaza."