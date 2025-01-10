14 Best Eco-Friendly Wellness Resorts for Guilt-Free Zen Vote for your favorite! By Green Matters Staff Published Jan. 10 2025, 12:00 p.m. ET Source: Playa Viva

Are you in need of some hard-earned TLC? While green juice and viral hacks might be a short-term solutions, the best way to recharge your system is to get away from computer screens. While the idea of hopping on a plane might make any eco-conscious person cringe, these 15 wellness resorts promise relaxation without the added emissions. Vote for the best eco-friendly wellness resorts once a day until February 4, 2025, at 11:59 a.m. ET. The 10 winners will be announced on February 13, 2025. Read more about our Green Matters Approved contests here.

Article continues below advertisement

Vote for the Best Eco-Friendly Resort!

Clayoquot Wilderness Resort

Source: George Apostolidis

The Clayoquot Wilderness Resort in Vancouver, Canada, has a Healing Grounds Spa that promotes physical and spiritual wellness. The resort offers hot stone massages, energy work, facials, body wraps, and yoga. Green practices include a ban on single-use plastics, using only locally sourced organic ingredients or directly from the on-site kitchen garden and greenhouse, and a conservation program that has been in place since 2001 for salmon conservation.

Article continues below advertisement

Dreams Macao Beach

Source: Courtesy Dreams Resort

Hyatt offers an "unforgettable" spa experience at Dreams Macao Beach Resort in Punta Cana. Treatments include hydrotherapy, such as cold plunges and saunas, a full-service salon, facials, massages, and body treatments. As for its green initiatives, Dreams Macao Beach Punta Cana has a photovoltaic park to offset carbon emissions and a mission to prioritize environmental stewardship.

Article continues below advertisement

Hotel Terra Jackson Hole

Hotel Terra Jackson Hole in Wyoming offers its "Chill Spa" on the roof. In addition to using 100 percent organic ingredients, spa treatments include hot stone massages, organic facials, MediSpa treatments such as microcurrent skin tightening, body scrubs and therapies, and more. The resort is Wyoming's first LEED-certified Silver hotel and has received a 4 Green Key rating for sustainability.

Article continues below advertisement

Impression Isla Mujeres by Secrets

Source: Impression Isla Mujeres by Secrets, Hyatt Inclusive Collection

At Impression Isla Mujeres by Secrets in Mexico, relaxation begins with a complimentary 20-minute wellness experience. The resort's Pure Spa treatments include Hammam therapy, messages, meditation in a "Floatarium" pod, soaking tubs, and salon services. Impression Isla Mujeres champions responsible tourism and conservation as a partner of the Saving Our Sharks Foundation. Additionally, the resort has solar panels, a strict no-single-use-plastics policy, and an on-site glass bottling plant.

Article continues below advertisement

Nimmo Bay Wilderness Resort

Nimmo Bay Wilderness Resort in British Columbia, Canada, promotes the healing power of the Southern Great Bear Rainforest. The resort offers customized massage treatments, Shiatsu and Ayurvedic head massage, indoor and outdoor yoga, plunges, and more. Nimmo Bay utilizes a hydropower system, a wastewater management system, and carbon offsets. The resort also sustainably sources its culinary ingredients.

Article continues below advertisement

Playa Viva

Source: Playa Viva

Playa Viva in Mexico is a wellness resort offering yoga, massages, and holistic hosts to guide your wellness journeys. The resort is a Certified B Corp that uses solar energy. Additionally, Playa Viva founded a turtle sanctuary, La Tortuga Viva, to help raise funds and protect olive ridley, green, and leatherback turtles from predators and poachers. The resort also gives back to the local community in Juluchuca and its surrounding areas through its Regenerative Trust.

Article continues below advertisement

Portola Hotel & Spa

Source: Courtesy of Portola Hotel & Spa

The Portola Hotel & Spa at Monterey Bay in California boasts over 40 signature treatments, including massages, aromatherapy, facials, seaweed cocoon wraps, private baths, waxing, and more. The hotel is LEED-certified Silver and uses LED lighting, low-flow faucets, toilets and showerheads, hypoallergenic and organic mattresses, Energy Star televisions, a green cleaning program, and low-VOC paints. Additionally, the Portola Hotel & Spa has won awards for its sustainability such as the Good Earthkeeping Award.

Article continues below advertisement

The Post Ranch Inn

The Post Ranch Inn in California has been around since 1992. With treatments that are "Inspired by traditions of local history and community," the Post Ranch Inn offers guests body treatments, massages, facials, meditation sessions, shaman sessions, yoga lessons, and private guided hikes. The resort also uses solar panels for energy, Low and zero-VOC paints, low-flow facilities, and organic, biodegradable bath amenities. Post Ranch Inn also has an ongoing habitat conservation plan to maintain native flora and fauna.

Article continues below advertisement

Rancho La Puerta

Rancho La Puerta in Mexico is a wellness resort and spa that has existed since 1940. The resort offers spa packages with facials, herbal wraps, custom treatments, fitness sessions (pickleball, yoga, pilates), and holistic therapies such as Reiki or Craniosacral Therapy. Rancho La Puerta has a water conservation program and uses green building practices. The resort is also host to the Tres Estrellas organic farm, which offers a soil-to-table residential training program for college students.

Article continues below advertisement

The Lodge at Blue Sky

The Lodge at Blue Sky in Utah's Edge Spa features products with "natural, bloom-to-bottle ingredients, some of which have been grown or wild-harvested on-site." The wellness resort offers massages, facials, cold plunges, sound baths, and more. The Lodge at Blue Sky has a wastewater treatment facility, does not use single-use plastics, and has an organic, regenerative farm. The resort also has an on-site horse rescue foundation.

Article continues below advertisement

The Lodge at Woodloch

The Lodge at Woodloch in Pennsylvania has an expansive spa treatment menu, including massages, facials, energetic bodywork, targeted relief therapies, body treatments, Satori, Ayurveda, and more. The Lodge is a member of the Green Spa Network and has a Green Lodging Partnership with the local Delaware Highlands Conservancy. It also has a composting program, water and detergent conservation programs, eco-friendly cleaning supplies, and a number of reusable or recyclable amenities.

Article continues below advertisement

The Nature Inn at Bald Eagle State Park

The Nature Inn at Bald Eagle State Park in Pennsylvania is the perfect weekend getaway into nature. You can go hiking, swimming, kayaking, birding, biking, fishing, or boating. The Nature Inn has a LEED Certified Gold rating from the U.S. Green Building Council, geothermal heating and cooling, a rainwater harvesting system, and uses over 80 percent Forest Stewardship Council-certified wood in its framing.

Article continues below advertisement

The Ranch Hudson Valley

Source: Courtesy The Ranch Hudson Valley

The Ranch Hudson Valley in New York State promises a "transformative wellness experience," per its website, that includes daily massages, sound baths, saunas, yoga, cold plunges, and more. The resort has a Regenerative Organic Certified garden and entirely plant-based food. Additionally, The Ranch is partnered with the New York-New Jersey Trails Conference and is involved in Virtuoso’s Sustainability Council and the Ranch Global Wellness Scholarship Program. It also established a partnership with the Clean Water Foundation (CWF).

Article continues below advertisement

Turtle Bay Resort

The Ritz Carlton O'ahu, Turtle Bay, in Hawaii, offers plenty of wellness treatments through its Nalu Spa. Visitors can treat themselves to saltstone massages, body polishes, CBD-infused scrubs, and more. Turtle Bay Resort is the first O'ahu resort to have a solar roof installation and installed solar panels in the Ocean Bungalows in 2021. The resort hosts monthly beach clean-ups and has partnered with local plant nurseries to re-plant native species, amongst other green initiatives.