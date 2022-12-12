To Reduce Food Waste, This Grocery Chain Is Ditching "Best By" Dates on Fruits and Veggies

Certain fruits and veggies will be organized with a code system that employees can use to keep track of stock; other items, including bananas, pineapples, and watermelons, will have no codes or dates at all.

And Morrisons intends to continue expanding this initiative; next year, the supermarket chain will also remove the dates from more perishable fruits that are typically pre-packaged, including grapes, berries, and stone fruits, according to The Sun.