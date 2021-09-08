Is It OK to Eat Potato Sprouts?

There is an assumption among some people that potatoes which have begun to sprout “eyes” are no longer safe for human consumption. The existence of this belief is likely contributing to the more than 108 billion pounds of food wasted in the U.S. every year, according to Feeding America. A sizable chunk of that wasted produce is probably made up of sprouting potatoes. But are potato sprouts safe to eat, or are they an indication that the potato has gone rotten?