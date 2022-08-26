Do Cows Like to Be Milked? The Process of Milk Production, Explained

Milking a healthy cow should not be painful, and can even offer relief due to the sheer volume of milk cows produce without the calf; however, these mama cows would not be forced to produce nearly as much milk if they were only feeding their babies, rather than being hooked up to milk machines.

Sadly, a cycle of forced milk production often leads to stress and health issues in cows. Three health issues, in particular, can lead to a cow being killed: infertility, lameness, and mastitis.