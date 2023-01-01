Typical Dry Cleaners Are Bad for the Environment — but There Are Eco-Friendly Alternatives

In a dry cleaner, perc can get into the air. It can increase the likelihood of health issues like birth defects, asthma, and even cancer. This solvent can release "volatile organic compounds" into the air that can create a kind of "smog" because of all the chemicals.

Luckily, there are federal regulations in place for dry cleaners to keep these chemicals in check. These laws help prevent larger amounts of pollution, but are also good ways to save money on things like waste disposal.