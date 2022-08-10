How This Queer WOC-Founded App Is Promoting Accessibility and Diversity in the Outdoors (Exclusive)

In 2017, Breanne Acio was teaching at a university, focusing on communication for people with stigmatized identities, while her wife Lacey Mayer was teaching fifth grade. When they heard that Mayer’s dad was transforming a van into a tiny house, the two educators decided to take advantage of their annual summer break, and do the same thing. Soon after, they began living van life part-time.

Little did Acio know, this journey would soon inspire her to create an app that encourages diversity in the outdoors by making camping and van life more accessible.