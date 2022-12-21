Cities Across the Countries Are Gearing Up for Winter Storm Elliott’s Wrath

The Midwest and Great Lakes region is in for a real holiday treat — in fact, it could result in many getting snowed in.

According to Newsweek, Winter Storm Elliott's path is dragging a bomb cyclone through cities across the country. After forming in the PNW and Northern Rocky Mountains on Tuesday, Dec. 20, according to Newsweek, Elliott is now making its way to the Plains and northern Midwest. By Friday, it should peak with a snow squall in the Midwest and in some East Coast states.