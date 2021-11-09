Yikes — Alpine Glaciers Are Melting So Much That WWI Tunnels Are Being Exposed

Usually, when ice, permafrost, and glaciers melt as a result of global warming, it generally reveals nothing but mud, frozen grass, and obviously, quite a bit of water. But historians were simultaneously terrified and excited when a melting alpine glacier revealed artifacts from WWI . Tunnels and bunkers that had been buried for almost a century were discovered as a result of the deteriorating northern European mountains. So what does this mean for the Alps' other 4,000 glaciers in the long run?

"A century on, the glacier that once entombed the bunker in the Italian Alps has largely melted as a result of global warming. This frozen depository of the past now carries a stark warning for the future as leaders at #COP26 deliberate how to try to put a brake on climate change," Telegraph World News tweeted.

Take a look at their findings in the video, below — although it's been quite a fascinating find, it's ultimately devastating for the environment.