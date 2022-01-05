If the “Doomsday Glacier” Collapses, Global Sea Levels Will Rise More Than 2 Feet

In Antarctica, the Thwaites Glacier has become known by a rather ominous name: the “doomsday glacier.” And unless you’re a villain in a superhero movie, you probably don’t want your nickname to include the word doomsday — but unfortunately, it’s pretty accurate here.

Basically, if the doomsday glacier melts, the sea level rise would be so significant that it could set off a number of other reactions, including putting coastal communities at risk.