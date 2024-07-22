Home > Small Changes > Travel Here's the Best Time to Beat the Crowds and Visit Grand Teton National Park This massive national park in Wyoming is teeming with wildlife and natural beauty. By Jamie Bichelman Jul. 22 2024, Published 4:28 p.m. ET Source: iStock

Grand Teton National Park is another wondrous national park in the U.S. with awe-inspiring beauty. Located just miles away from Yellowstone National Park, Grand Teton is famous for its fall foliage. The park even lends its name to a clothing line from The North Face, where waste is collected and recycled into clothing and accessories. If you're planning to witness the beauty of Grand Teton National Park, you will definitely want to plan to visit during the best seasons, which we outline below.

Unfortunately, as with many national treasures, Grand Teton National Park attracts many hobby fishers, uneducated about the dangers of overfishing and the unethical nature of the activity. That said, here are the best times to enjoy the calmness and serenity of this beautiful national park.

Source: iStock

When is the best time of year to visit Grand Teton National Park?

The best time of the year to visit Grand Teton National Park is the spring season, when you'll get to enjoy many of the features of other seasons all in one. Picturesque photos of Grand Teton often depict snow-capped mountains and raging rivers, which are often taken before the winter season, when temperatures are too cold for the average hiker and camper. However, visitors must exercise caution to ensure their safety on potentially icy roads and snowy areas.

According to the National Forest Service, spring snow storms are known to cover the Teton Mountain Range, allowing visitors to snowshoe and ski outside of the winter season. Visitors can hike, bike, walk, drive, and stroll through the national park, enjoying sun and snow, wildlife and wildflowers, and the very best of each season when timed just right.

Source: iStock

What Grand Teton National Park is like in winter:

There is no shortage of viewing areas to safely and respectfully observe wildlife in Grand Teton National Park, and the winter season offers visitors many opportunities to see majestic animals navigating the snowy terrain. Per the National Park Service, many campgrounds are closed until the spring, as the freezing weather in Grand Teton National Park during the winter season reaches single digits. The park receives about 30 inches of snow during the first few months of the year.

Source: iStock

What Grand Teton National Park is like in summer:

To contrast the unbearably cold temperatures in the winter, the summer temperatures in Grand Teton National Park may reach the 70s and 80s before dropping to the 40s at night, per an AllTrips guide. It's not uncommon to see bear safety signs and brochures around the national park for protecting humans and bears alike.

Source: iStock

What Grand Teton National Park is like in fall:

Per the Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, the fall season in the Tetons is an energizing time with beautiful weather that begs for cups of hot coffee beside moody-colored trees and mountains. Thick clouds may obscure your view of the mountain range, but the opportunity to spot any number of birds, bison, bears before the winter, and other wildlife is too perfect to pass up.

Source: iStock

What Grand Teton National Park is like in spring: