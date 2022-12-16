Three Men Receive 100 Wildlife Violations in One of Wyoming’s Biggest Poaching Cases Ever

The other two men were also in possession of countless illegally hunted taxidermy. Altogether, they have been fined a cumulative $171,230 and restitution amounting to $131,550.

All three men appeared in court at different points in 2020. In addition to the financial charges, all of them have also been sentenced to jail time. Vick received the most with 80 days in jail, followed by Underwood, who served 50 days in jail. All three of them face lifetime hunting bans.