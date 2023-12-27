Home > Small Changes > Travel Your Guide to the 10 Best Hikes and Trails in Oahu to Add to Your Travel Bucket List If you are planning a trip to the big island of Hawaii be sure to add these treks to your travel itinerary for some amazing views. By Eva Hagan Dec. 27 2023, Published 2:00 p.m. ET Source: iStock

Hiking is always a great way to explore a new place, especially when you are rewarded with a view or waterfall. Oahu has some of the best views to offer, most with a glimpse of the lush green mountains and cerulean shoreline that will have you running to the beach after for a cool down. So whether you are planning to hop on a plane or need some inspiration for your next trip, here are the best hikes in Oahu.

Diamond Head Crater (Lē‘ahi) Summit Trail

Located in Diamond Head State Monument, this 1.9-mile out-and-back hike is great if you want a moderate hike. According to AllTrails, this hike will take just over an hour to finish and is a kid-friendly expedition, but sadly, it is not dog-friendly. You should note that this is a very popular hike, so be prepared to wait in line for a view.

Judd Trail

Located at 4022 Nu‘uanu Pali Drive, the Judd Trail to Jackass Ginger Pool is an easy 1-mile loop hike. Be sure to bring your swimsuit for this one. Off the trail, you will find Jackass Ginger Pool, an eight-foot-deep swimming hole that is the perfect reward after a sweaty hike, per AllTrails.

Moanalua/Kamananui Valley Trail

This hike is for those looking for a journey. A long one. Located in the Honolulu Watershed Forest Reserve, this is a 9.2-mile out-and-back trail. Dogs are welcome, but they need to be on a leash because you may encounter other hikes along this narrow trail, per AllTrails.

Makiki Valley Loop Trails

The Makiki Valley Loop Trails are 2.5 miles in total and are great for those looking for a moderate hike full of lush vegetation and enchanting swamp mahogany trees and eucalyptus, per the Hawaii Division of Forestry and Wildlife.

Ehukai Pillboxes

This moderate hike is located in Pupukea Paumalu Forest Reserve. It is a 2.3-mile loop trail and takes just under an hour and a half to finish, per AllTrails. It’s a popular hike, so be ready to see other people on the trail, as well as several pillboxes along the way.

Hau’ula Loop

Located near Hauula, Oahu, this trail is a 2.6-mile loop and takes around one hour and 40 mins. This trail is full of greenery, so much so that most reviewers on AllTrails say the entire hike was shaded. Be prepared to encounter some slippery muddy patches on this one!

Kuli‘ou‘ou Ridge Trail

This trail is around 5 miles out-and-back and takes most people around three hours to complete, per AllTrails. It’s a forested hike with stairs and quite an elevation climb of 2,000 ft, but it’s all worth it at the end for the panoramic view, per the Hawaii Division of Forestry and Wildlife.

Koko Crater Tramway to Kokohead Lookout

According to AllTrails, is a 1.6-mile steep out-and-back hike located in Koko Crater Regional Park and takes an average of one hour and 25 minutes to complete. Be warned, most reviewers on AllTrails said this hike was challenging because of the incline, and recommend hiking shoes.

Mount Olomana Trail

Located in Mount Olomana State Monument, this is a 4.5-mile out-and-back hike that is for those looking for a challenge. AllTrails advises that this hike has great views but is also known to be a dangerous hike. So, if you decide to do this one, please use extreme caution.

Nakoa Trail