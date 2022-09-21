California Just Became the Fifth State to Legalize Human Composting

The bill, co-authored by Assemblymember Cristina Garcia and Senator Susan Eggman, was first proposed in January 2021. In August 2022, the bill was introduced for a second time, proposing to take force in July 2023.

However, the latest version of the bill states that it won’t go into effect until January 2027 — so California residents hoping to be turned into nutrient-rich soil when they go will have to hang on for about five more years.