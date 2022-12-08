New York City Mayor Invests in Plant-Based Training For Healthcare Professionals

Integrating plant-based education into New York City healthcare systems will be a lengthy yet worthwhile process. The training will involve 5.5 hours of online coursework, with the opportunity to receive continuing education credits. Much of it will touch on how plant-based diets can impact heart disease, diabetes, and more.

Per the press release, the initial phase will involve training 20,000 healthcare professionals, including doctors, nurses, nurse practitioners, and dietitians.