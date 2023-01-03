Are There Eco-Friendly Acrylic or Press-On Nails? Here Are Your Best Options

If you're a fan of glamorous manicures, you've probably realized that wearing acrylic nails is not the most eco-friendly way to dazzle up your fingertips. Unfortunately, as suggested by the name, acrylic nails are made from acrylic, which is a type of plastic.

Simply getting a standard manicure on one's own nails would certainly be more eco-friendly than getting acrylic nails applied; so would painting one's nails at home. But the most eco-friendly — and cost-efficient — of all would be to simply leave one's nails bare.