Say Goodbye to Endocrine Disruptors! Here Are 7 Organic and Natural Shampoos For Healthy Locks
Ditch the nasty chemical-infused shampoo and opt for natural, organic ingredients. Your endocrine system and your tresses will thank you.
By Bianca Piazza
Apr. 29 2024, Updated 4:55 p.m. ET

According to a blog post by Najeau, a non-toxic hair care line, the most absorbent areas of skin—aka our largest organ—have hair follicles and pores. These openings in our dermis will absorb whatever nasty chemicals we lather into them, including endocrine disruptors. "Even exposures to small amounts of endocrine-disrupting chemicals over time can lead to problems, including issues with childhood development and onset of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, and development of tumors, including cancer," Dr. Adana Llanos, PhD, MPH, an associate epidemiology professor at Columbia University's Mailman School of Public Health, told the school's Irving Medical Center.

Additionally, she says endocrine disruptors are linked to increased risk of diabetes, early puberty, and reproduction and fertility issues. As per Healthline, phthalates are considered endocrine disruptors, ones associated with miscarriage, and they just might be lurking in your traditional shampoo. Perhaps it's time to switch to a natural shampoo or at least, one formulated with organic ingredients.

These natural, organic shampoo options will clarify, hydrate, and protect your gorgeous mane.

Though there's no singular definition for "clean beauty," Healthline wrote that "clean" formulas are typically devoid of health-harming ingredients like "sulfates, parabens, phthalates, mineral oil, retinyl palmitate, coal tar, hydroquinone, triclosan, triclocarban, formaldehyde and formaldehyde-releasing agents, and all synthetic fragrances." Please note that while shampoos on this list contain organic ingredients, none are 100 percent organic, as it's nearly impossible for a personal care product to be entirely organic. That's because soaps are made with lye and other chemical ingredients which cannot be certified organic. Prioritize your body and check out our list of health-conscious, cruelty-free shampoos with an abundance of organic plant-based ingredients!

Pharmacopia Citrus Shampoo

San Francisco-based, woman-owned body and hair care brand Pharmacopia is proudly paraben-free and vegan. The Citrus Shampoo is a favorite for its clarifying qualities that don't strip or dry out strands. With aloe vera, jojoba oil, coconut oil, and chamomile extract, expect nourishment without weight or greasy residue. The paraben-, sulfate-, phthalate-, and synthetic fragrance/dye-free formula is biodegradable and packaged in 100 percent post-consumer, BPA-free plastic bottles.

Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Strengthening Shampoo

With 4.5 out of five stars and over 17,400 reviews on Amazon, Mielle Organics' (a Black woman-founded company) Rosemary Mint Strengthening Shampoo is a cult favorite in natural hair care. Biotin and organic coconut and babassu seed oils work to "bring weak or brittle hair back from the brink." Suitable for all hair types, this hair care gem provides moisture and scalp-tingling sensations with every lather!

Avalon Organics Therapy Thickening Shampoo, Biotin B-Complex

With two sustainability features (an EWG verification and a Compact by Design certification), the Avalon Organics Therapy Thickening Shampoo is perfect for conscious consumers with fine and/or thinning hair. The Leaping Bunny Program recognized, and NSF organic certified shampoo is enriched with saw palmetto, quinoa protein, vitamin E, and biotin to strengthen, cleanse, and build volume. Plus, it's a biodegradable, plant-based formula free of nasties like GMOs, phthalates, and synthetic colors/fragrances! It's important to note that this is not a sulfate-free option.

Pura D'or Original Gold Label Anti-Thinning Biotin Shampoo

According to the brand, Pura D'or Original Gold Label Shampoo is "a clinically tested formula proven to reduce hair thinning due to breakage, increase volume, strength, and shine." This color-safe, hypoallergenic shampoo soothes and cares for irritated, neglected scalps with biotin, organic argan oil, cedarwood bark, and rosemary leaf oil. The formula is SLS-, paraben-, and gluten-free and is manufactured in a U.S. facility that prioritizes renewable energy.

Christina Moss Naturals Original Shampoo

The Gurl Gone Green blog recommends the Christina Moss Naturals Original Shampoo for sensitive scalps. Formulated with certified organic coconut oil, olive oil, sunflower seed oil, aloe vera, and shea butter, this clarifying and repairing unscented hair cleanser is suitable for both dry and oily scalps and all hair types, including "those with super curls." It's even safe for babies! The small family-owned business offers plant-based products made in the U.S. that are GMO-, gluten-, paraben-, petrochemical-, SLS-, and SLES-free.

Rahua Classic Shampoo

This Allure Best of Beauty 2019 winner is said to balance and heal the scalp, promote hair growth, and moisturize any and all thirsty locks. Featuring a "woodsy aroma of Palo Santo oil," the Rahua Classic Shampoo is formulated with organic aloe leaf extract, green tea leaf extract, rosemary leaf extract, raspberry leaf extract, and molasses, which work together to hydrate, heal, and protect the hair. This antioxidant-rich, color-safe shampoo is sulfate-, gluten-, silicone-, and paraben-free.

Chagrin Valley Soap & Salve Butter Bar Shampoo