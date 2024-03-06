Home > Small Changes > Health & Wellness > Hair Care An Award-Winning Celeb Curl Specialist Reveals Her Favorite Natural Products For Black Hair (Exclusive) "Not only are all three of these products on the cruelty-free list, but they're made with amazing botanical ingredients," Christin Brown exclusively tells Green Matters of her go-to natural products for Black hair. By Bianca Piazza Mar. 6 2024, Published 4:53 p.m. ET Source: iStock

Transparency Matters: If you click on any links on this page, Green Matters may earn a commission (at no additional cost to you). Each item is hand-selected by editors with the planet — and people – in mind. All prices listed are accurate as of the time of publishing. Learn more about our affiliate policy.

No gel, shampoo, mask, or oil is a "one size fits all" miracle. Though a person with type 2A hair may be able to get away with using a vast range of goos and sprays, someone with type 4B hair, for instance, may have to work harder to find great products. More brands dedicate themselves to Black hair than ever before, but finding natural and cruelty-free products with innovative formulations can still be an expensive and exhausting trek through the aisles.

Article continues below advertisement

In 2024, however, there are several options free of harsh chemicals. "When it comes to products for both my curls and my clients' curls, ingredients are always going to be at the top of my list," celeb curl specialist, co-owner of Santa Barbara's Full Spiral Salon, and #ONESHOT Hair Awards winner Christin Brown exclusively tells Green Matters via email, clarifying that effective science can coexist with natural ingredients and animal kindness.

Source: fullspiralsalon/Instagram celebrity hairstylist and curl specialist Christin Brown

Article continues below advertisement

The best natural products for Black hair according to professionals and curly hair enthusiasts.

In an exclusive e-chat with Green Matters, Christin Brown — who's worked with celebrities like Wanda Sykes and Yara Shahidi — shared her favorite natural and cruelty-free products for Black hair. Read on for her go-to "triple combo" and a few other products adored by experts and natural hair aficionados.

Kinky-Curly Come Clean Shampoo

Brown trusts the cleansing powers of the Kinky-Curly Come Clean Shampoo. The sulfate-free shampoo contains phytic acid (derived from soy and corn), mandarin orange extract, and sea kelp, making it an affordable option for dry and/or damaged hair. Kinky-Curly is free of petroleum, silicones, plastics, mineral oil, acrylics, alcohol, wax, parabens, and carbomers. The brand also supports nonprofit Charity: Water, with a portion of each sale going toward well building efforts in developing countries.

Article continues below advertisement

Kinky-Curly Knot Today Conditioner

Brown says the Kinky-Curly Knot Today Conditioner "is super soft and gently effective for all ages." According to the brand, the leave-in herbal product is "designed to smooth the cuticle and remove knots, snarls, and tangles from thick, curly textured hair." Nourishing organic ingredients like mango fruit extract, marshmallow root, and lemongrass make Knot Today a curl-loving moisturizer.

Kinky-Curly Curling Custard

The last product in Brown's triple combo is the Kinky-Curly Curling Custard, which she "can't live without." Via the humectant qualities of agave nectar, the Curling Custard acts as a natural hair moisturizer, curl definer, de-frizzer, and shine enhancer.

Article continues below advertisement

Melanin Haircare Twist-Elongating Style Cream

YouTuber AsAlwaysAleia gushed about the Twist-Elongating Style Cream by Melanin Haircare, a line started by fellow natural hair vlogger Whitney White. With natural butters like shea, mango, cocoa, kokum, and cupuacu, and oils like avocado, sweet almond, and argan, this lightweight cream will add moisture and definition to thirsty curls. The Black women-owned company is entirely vegan and free of sulfates, parabens, mineral oil, formaldehyde, and phthalates.

Aveda Dry Remedy Daily Moisturizing Oil

Article continues below advertisement

As I Am Jamaican Black Castor Oil Water

Afro-Latina natural hair influencer @itsdavianaa included the As I Am Jamaican Black Castor Oil Water on her list of curly hair products under $15. While the vegan castor oil-water spray claims to improve moisture and tensile strength and reduce breakage, Daviana personally loves the product for hair growth. As I Am hopes to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2030 and proudly donates $1 of every unit sold to a range of global causes, which you can see here.

Camille Rose Curlaide Moisture Butter