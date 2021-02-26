Is There a Fertility Crisis? Fallen Sperm Counts Have Some Scientists Concerned

Our beloved planet Earth has grappled with the effects of overpopulation for quite a while, but recent studies may show we're about to experience the exact opposite. As per The Guardian, environmental and reproductive epidemiologist at Mount Sinai's Icahn School of Medicine, Shanna Swan, co-lead a 2017 study that observed sperm counts in west coast populations between 1973 and 2011. The results showed a 59 percent drop in sperm counts, and she expects the median could be at zero by 2045.

Likewise, global fertility rates have dropped from 5.06 births per woman to under 2.1, and Swan believes this is due to a serious matter that could seriously endanger humankind.

“Of five possible criteria for what makes a species endangered,” she wrote in the study, “only one needs to be met; the current state of affairs for humans meets at least three.”