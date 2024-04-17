Home > Small Changes > Health & Wellness > Skincare The Best Vegan Collagen Supplements for a Guilt-Free Glow from Head to Toe Enjoy the potentially youth-enhancing powers of collagen — without the animals. By Kristine Solomon Apr. 17 2024, Published 10:44 a.m. ET Source: Grande Cosmetics, Rae, Ora

Transparency Matters: If you click on any links on this page, Green Matters may earn a commission (at no additional cost to you).

Collagen supplements have been having a moment for quite a while now, with gracefully aging celebrities like Kourtney Kardashian and Jennifer Aniston, as well as TikTok influencers and beauty editors, crediting a daily dose of the stuff with their supple skin and strands. Collagen, of course, occurs naturally in our bodies and is responsible for the dewiness of youth. But as early as our 20s, our collagen production begins to decline, gradually contributing to volume loss, wrinkles, and more natural signs of aging. Collagen supplements are meant to help restore our body's supply.

But scratch beneath the surface and you'll find that collagen is actually problematic. Traditional collagen supplements come from cows or other farmed animals, who are raised in inhumane conditions. To make matters worse, most of the international supply of collagen supplements comes from cattle farms in Brazil built on destroyed portions of the Amazon rainforest.

Vegan collagen supplements, however, take all of the horrific animal abuse and deforestation out of the equation, while still providing you with dermal benefits. So thankfully, so if you're loathe to give up your collagen supplements or want to get on the fountain-of-youth bandwagon consciously, vegan collagen is surely your best route.

The best vegan collagen isn't technically a collagen supplement, though, as it's not made from animals. Instead, vegan collagen is made from plant-based ingredients that encourage collagen production — and a lot of the ones on our radar have thousands of glowing reviews and appear to be just as promising as the traditional powders, pills, and gummies on the market.

Moon Juice - Collagen Protect

If the name Moon Juice rings a bell, it's because this is one of the most popular and buzzed about brands in the vegan collagen game. Collagen Protect is a vegan collagen "creamer" (unflavored) to mix in your coffee or tea. It's packed with hyaluronic acid — praised in the beauty industry for its hydration prowess — as well as Silver Ear mushroom to protect the skin barrier and tocos, which is an amino acid, one of the building blocks of collagen.

Ora - Aloe Gorgeous

This organic vegan collagen powder uses a slew of wholesome ingredients — aloe vera, protein, silica, and vitamins C and E — to accomplish a youth-enhancing formula with zero animal products. Ora Aloe Gorgeous comes in your choice of vanilla or chocolate and is delish mixed into a smoothie.

Vitauthority Plant Based Collagen Booster

Prefer a fruity flavor? Mix this pink lemonade-flavored vegan collagen powder by Vitauthority into your shake and enjoy a mix of vegan superfoods like lemon, pomegranate, and berries, which help boost collagen production while hydrating and protecting your skin from free radicals.

Raw Beauty Lab - Vegan Collagen Superfood

Vegan Collagen Superfood by Raw Beauty Lab is the perfect option for health-conscious beauties on the go. A box comes with 30 individually wrapped servings that you can pop in your purse or work tote and bring to the office or wherever your day takes you, so you never forget to get your fix. You can make a one-time purchase or subscribe for monthly deliveries.

Vital Vitamins - Vegan Collagen Booster

The vegan collagen in Vital Vitamins Vegan Collagen Booster comes in capsule form for those who prefer a down-the-hatch approach to supplements. The price point on this ethically produced vegan collagen is on point, too. And at the end of the day, we can't really argue with more than 32,000 five-star reviewers. "Mostly my joints are not stiff when I get up from a sitting position. I also notice more hair growing the past 3 months. My skin feels better, wrinkles have softened.I just FEEL so much better," one reviewer wrote.

Rae - Vegan Collagen Boost Capsules

Another cost-effective capsule, Rae Vegan Collagen Boost comes in 30-, 60-, or 90-day supplies starting at just $15. It's packed with antioxidants — fruit extracts and vitamin C, more specifically — as well as bamboo, which contain silica, an ingredient that helps boost collagen.

GrandeGUMMIES - Vegan Collagen Booster Gummy

Who among us can resist a sweet and chewy gummy supplement? You'll always remember to take your GrandeGUMMIES because they taste like a fruity treat. Meanwhile they use a blend of vitamins, antioxidants and amino acids including biotin, folic acid, and zinc to nourish your skin and hair right to the tip of your lashes.