Zero Waste Daniel on His New Upcycled Fashion Collab With Fran Drescher (Exclusive)

The first and foremost thing about my company is that it is self-sustaining. It has to be able to serve its customer base, and also keep the lights on. And then when you start going down that rabbit hole of how you do that, you realize that keeping the lights on is part of an unsustainable system. So I do what I can to live by my values, but I live in the real world. So is anything I'm doing perfectly sustainable? No.

We're always doing what we can to counteract what we can't control, but we're also doing everything in a really transparent way. So what that means for Zero Waste Daniel is using post production scrap material that we buy from Fabscrap, a local recycling facility. And we also do a lot of B2B collaborations where we take waste directly from local factories, local production facilities, local designers, and then we upcycle that by making things in New York City. And we pay fair wages. That's really important to me.