Crocs Is Encouraging You to Donate Clothes for a Free Pair of Kicks

If you aren't about Croc culture, that's OK — there are a bunch of other companies that have partnered with RaaS for programs of the like, including Gap. The clothing company has started accepting secondhand clothes at Gap , Banana Republic, Athleta, and Janie and Jack stores nationwide, in exchange for store credit, according to Retail Info Systems. Madewell does the same, by accepting jeans of any brand in exchange for $20 towards a new pair of jeans — which is hands-down a good deal.

Likewise, Adidas has a similar program through RaaS — those who send in clothing or accessories of any brand will receive rewards in return, according to The Spin Off.

That said, it may be time to clean out your closet.