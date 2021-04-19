How Long Has the Zero-Waste Movement Been Around?

It’s important to remember that long before there was such a thing as recycling or zero waste, people had little choice but to reuse their clothes, household supplies, and various forms of waste. People did this by default for quite a long time, until around the Industrial Revolution, when the number of people and the amount of waste suddenly skyrocketed. And it wasn’t until the modern zero-waste movement started that people finally began taking notice of just how much human beings throw out.

When did the zero-waste movement start?

Many Indigenous societies have been living zero waste since the very beginning. You’ve all heard the old adage about Native Americans using “every part of the buffalo,” right? Well, there’s truth in that colloquialism.

According to Zero Waste Design Guidelines, ancient people had relatively no waste, and any waste they did have, they knew how to repurpose in a meaningful way. We say they “had no waste” due to the fact that all of their discarded materials were made of naturally biodegradable elements like wood, stone, and animal parts, but also because they understood the value of the things they had.

There is evidence that the Aztec empire’s city of Tenochtitlán recycled all waste within the city as far back as the 1300s. Food waste was fed to animals or used for growing crops. Anything combustible was burnt as means of illuminating public spaces. Even human waste was used as fertilizer or to tan leather and create fabric dies.

As societies developed and cities and populations grew, waste became a much bigger problem. Garbage dumps, sewage, and sanitation departments became a necessity. In 1881, New York City started its first official Department of Sanitation, though it was named the Department of Street-Sweeping at that time, according to Zero Waste Design Guidelines. But even then, the resourceful scavenged useful goods, repairable clothing, metal, glass, and edible food scraps from these virginal landfills.