Check Out These Sustainable Stockings, From Indestructible Pantyhose to Cotton Tights

The company makes its tights with a proprietary material, made from the same polymer used to make bulletproof vests and mountain climbing equipment, which helps render them rip-resistant. Though Sheertex tights are not made from an Earth-friendly material, Sheertex does “responsibly” make all of its products in its own factory in Canada, and its tights are designed to last for a very long time — in contrast to most cheap tights on the market, which many wearers see as disposable. Durability is an important factor when it comes to sustainability.

Sizes range from XS to 3XL, and most tights are priced starting at $59 per pair, though some are on sale for as low as $24 as of publication.