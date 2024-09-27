Fact Check: Can Putting Vaseline on Your Lashes Make Them Grow?

Looking for longer and fuller looking lashes? Then you've likely heard the theory that applying Vaseline to your eyelashes can help them grow, giving you naturally longer lashes without the added expense of running to the salon. But, does Vaseline actually help your eyelashes grow? And is Vaseline even safe to use that close to your eyeballs?

You're going to want to read on and find out what the experts have to say before trying this at-home Vaseline beauty treatment for yourself.

Does applying Vaseline to your lashes make them grow?

While social media is full of woman touting the benefits of applying Vaseline to their lashes, some experts warn that using petroleum jelly products on them can cause problems in the long run. Registered nurse Elizabeth Morrill broke the trend down in an article on the Dr. B website, explaining the product's occlusive nature — which she describes as its ability to create a seal that locks moisture into the skin's surface — can lead to potential problems.

Not only does she say that it can block the glands at the bottom of your eye lashes that are responsible for producing the oil that keep your eyes from getting dry, it can also lead to trouble with your vision if you get any of it into your eyes themselves. As for why some are claiming to have such great results using the treatment, well that could be because they're experiencing a different side effect of the petroleum product: conditioning.

A medically reviewed article on the website Greatist says the occlusive nature of the product can cause your individual lashes to look thicker because they don't lose as much moisture, preventing them from breaking, becoming brittle, or looking thin.

Is Vaseline safe to use on eyelashes?

Aside from the concerns raised by Morrill, the experts at the American Academy of Ophthalmology say that Vaseline can be used on eyelashes under certain conditions, like when you apply the product sparingly (or in a very thin layer), which can help reduce the risk of clogged pores or accidently contact with your eye.

And Medical News Today warns against using Vaseline before applying certain products, since it can prevent them from being absorbed by the skin. For example, if you're going to be layering on an eye cream or serum, that would need to go on prior to any Vaseline treatment. Additionally, the website advises people to be cautious when using generic forms of the petroleum products, because unrefined petroleum jelly isn't the same as the refined version, and it shouldn't be used near the eyes.

For anyone who doesn't know, petroleum jelly is made from the byproducts of both gas and oil manufacturing, the overreliance on which continues to contribute to the ongoing climate crisis. Therefore those who wish to opt for more eco-conscious products (and those with an allergy to the jelly) may want to try a different method.