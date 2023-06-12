Home > Small Changes Get That Summer Glow With These Vegan Self-Tanners Vegan self-tanner allows you to get a summertime glow without any animal products. Check out these vegan self-tanner brands. By Kate Underwood Jun. 12 2023, Published 2:54 p.m. ET Source: Toma's Total Tan/Facebook Getting summer skin doesn't mean hours in UV rays, since there are lots of vegan self-tanners available.

Many of us love the idea of having a bronzed glow, whether during the summer months or even year-round. But since a natural tan means harmful UV rays on your skin, so fortunately there are vegan self-tanners to give you that glow without any harm to the animal world. Check out these vegan self-tanner brands, all of which are also cruelty-free!

Get a natural-looking glow with a variety of self-tanning lotions, mousses, sprays, and more. Many of these vegan and CF brands are also paraben-free and gluten-free, and some are finding sustainable packaging alternatives.

Toma's Total Tan

Committed vegans can try Toma's Total Tan for its three different forms of vegan self-tanner. The Liquid Self-Tanning Spray, Self-Tanning Lotion, and Self-Tanning Mousse are all vegan and are not tested on animals.

Eco Tan

At Eco Tan, you can use vegan self-tanning products that are all organic. The Eco Tan vegan self-tanners are also cruelty-free. There are plenty of options, so you can pick the method of self-tanner application that works best for you. Eco Tan has self-tanning water, mousse, moisturizing cream, and a professional spray tanning product.

Another benefit of Eco Tan is a more sustainable packaging philosophy. Eco Tan uses glass packaging for some items, and others are made of sugar cane plastic or post-consumer recycled materials. The company is also aiming for paperless and plastic-free operations.

Tan Organic

Another vegan and cruelty-free brand for self-tanner is Tan Organic. Your Tan Organic vegan self-tanners are vegan, cruelty-free, and made with certified organic ingredients. The company also commits to one pound of plastic removal from the ocean with each item sold.

Pink Lily

Pink Lily's self-tanning products are developed with no animal testing and are vegan. The company also is Leaping Bunny approved for a cruelty-free and UV-free tan. Pink Lily has tinted body lotions, sunless tanning foam, "Glow Drops," and a tanning body lotion.

Sun Bum Browning Lotion

Sun Bum's Browning Lotion isn't completely sun-free — you apply it after sunscreen and it helps you to get a tan while still wearing some sun protection. The Browning Lotion contains aloe vera, Kona Coffee extract, and organic coconut oil. Sun Bum's products are vegan, cruelty-free, paraben free, sulfate free, gluten-free, and Hawaii Reef Compliant.

Botanic Tree

Botanic Tree says its self tanner, Faux Glow Sunless Tanning Lotion, is made from 100 percent organic ingredients. Plus, it's vegan, cruelty-free, and paraben-free.

Tanologist

Looking for another self-tanning brand that's both vegan and cruelty-free? Check out Tanologist Self Tan Mousse. The mousse is in a water-to-foam formula, and the company says it dries quickly without a mess. It's also dermatologically tested and approved, without irritating ingredients. Tanologist also carries vegan, CF self tan drops and self tan water to give your skin a sun-kissed glow.

Coco & Eve

Coco & Eve's Sunny Honey Bali Bronzing Foam is a vegan self-tanner that also checks a lot of other sustainability boxes. Not only is it vegan and cruelty-free, but it's also free of parabens, gluten, silicones, and toxins. It uses 100 percent natural DHA and is PETA approved and ethically sourced.

