Germany Generated a Historical Amount of Electricity From Wind Energy This Week

As of January 2023, new laws have been implemented to put the country on track to consume 80 percent renewable energy by 2030. Officials had anticipated this year would be historic for Germany to meet its annual goal, and it looks like it's already going quite well.

“We already need the trend in 2023, one [wind] turbine per day must become up to six per day,” Simone Peter, the head of the renewable energy lobby association BEE, stated per Euractiv.