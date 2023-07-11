Home > Small Changes > Pets Call of the Wild: 5 Reasons Why Your Husky Is Screaming, Explained TikTok is filled with funny videos of huskies screaming at the top of their lungs. Why do huskies scream? Here's 5 reasons why. By Danielle Letenyei Jul. 11 2023, Published 10:41 a.m. ET Source: iStock

Huskies can be very vocal dogs. Videos of how they “talk” to their owners in videos on TikTok and Instagram have gone viral repeatedly out of sheer adorableness. However, sometimes their vocal range reaches a howl or scream, which may not be so cute, especially to your neighbors.

Article continues below advertisement

A husky’s scream usually starts as a howl that escalates an octave or two. Like a well-trained opera singer, these dogs can hold a note for several minutes, much to the chagrin of their owners. So, why do huskies scream, and is it something to be concerned about? Keep reading for five reasons why your pup might be screaming.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Why do huskies scream?

Huskies are beautiful dogs; if you decide to add one to your family, you should be aware that they aren’t the quietest dog to have around. They don’t usually bark but instead “talk” and make other vocal noises, reports the website Husky Owner. But if your husky’s howl and talking turns into a scream, you may want to discover why.

1. Your husky wants attention.

Huskies are very social dogs that enjoy the company of their humans and other dogs, Rebecca Meares-Jones of Texas Husky Rescue tells Yahoo Finance. So a husky may howl or scream excitedly when they see their human.

Article continues below advertisement

Just make sure the dog screams because they are happy to see you and not because they suffer from separation anxiety. Separation anxiety can cause a dog to be distressed and destructive around your home. "An excited husky greeting his owner after an absence with a high-pitched scream or wooing is normal," Meares-Jones tells Yahoo. "Long periods of noise due to separation anxiety is not."

Article continues below advertisement

2. Your husky is hurt.

A husky’s scream may be them trying to tell you something hurts. One husky owner on Reddit discovered her pup had arthritis in his back leg after he started screaming out of the blue. If you’re husky suddenly screams, and that behavior is unusual for them, it may be a good idea to take the dog to your vet to ensure nothing serious happens.

3. Your husky has to use the bathroom.

If your husky is standing by the door screaming, there’s a good chance they want to go outside and do their business. According to HuskyGifts.com, having a bowel routine or schedule where you take the dog out to the bathroom several times a day may help minimize the dramatics and screaming.

Article continues below advertisement

4. Your husky is trying to warn you.

Again, barking is uncommon for a husky. So if a stranger is in your yard and they want to alert you of the possible threat, your husky may howl and scream instead of bark, says HuskyGifts.com. When the screaming starts, instead of trying to quiet the dog, figure out what the dog may be trying to warn you about.

5. Your husky is mimicking sounds it hears.