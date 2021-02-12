Unboxing the Crate Training Basics That All New Dog Owners Should Know

Above all else, remember that crate training is a marathon, not a sprint. You should be prepared for at least six months of crate training. Dogs are not always easy learners, either, so be ready for ups and downs in terms. Sometimes it will feel as though the training is working and the next day, your pup winds up having an accident on the living room carpet. Keep at it and be consistent.

Consistency in training is just as essential here. If you reward them with a dog treat when they tinkle on the pee pad or in the yard, or if you reward them for going into the crate, then make sure that those continue to be reward-worthy behaviors. Switching tactics might seem like a good idea if things aren’t working, but if you do try that route, make sure there is some consistency within the confines of the following method as well.