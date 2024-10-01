Home > Small Changes > Pets What to Do if Your Cat Gets Into Your Ashwagandha Stash Should you speak with your veterinarian if your cat has eaten your ashwagandha? By Lauren Wellbank Published Oct. 1 2024, 2:51 p.m. ET Source: Oner Mopo3/Unsplash

Humans have been using ashwagandha to naturally relieve everything from stress to sleeplessness for years. With ashwagandha's continued rising popularity has come an increased worry about what to do if our four-legged friends get into our stash, especially when it comes to our curious cats.

So, what do you do if your cat eats your ashwagandha? Well, the first step is "don't panic." The second step is to read what the experts have to say if you suspect your cat has consumed ashwagandha intended for humans.

What should you do if your cat eats ashwagandha?

First, remove your cat's access to your ashwagandha so that they don't eat more while you're figuring out what to do. Next, you'll need to see how much of the herb they have consumed. According to the NHV Natural Pet blog, ashwagandha falls into the category of apoptogenic, meaning it's considered non-toxic to humans. While it is safe for pets to consume a little bit, whether or not they experience negative effects will depend on how much they eat.

If your cat only had a small nibble, they will likely be fine. They may even benefit from some of the same relief that humans go in search of when they consume supplements made from ashwagandha roots. If they eat too much, on the other hand, the Merck Manual's Veterinary Manual says your frisky feline may experience some mild GI upset, which may require a call to the vet.

The good news is that it sounds like that visit will typically be more for supportive care than anything invasive, which means your kitty is likely to make a full recovery.

Can cats have ashwagandha?

While it's true that your pets may be able to handle a modified dose of an ashwagandha supplement designed for humans, veterinary experts suggest using a product that is especially formatted for pets instead. There are several different types on the market, and they include varieties that can be chewed, powders, and even drops. Before clicking "add to cart" on your order, you should talk to your vet and make sure that this type of supplement is recommended for your cat.

The Pet Insurance Review notes that while a dosage designed for pets may be beneficial to your cat, there are instances where the potential risks can outweigh the rewards. That includes those cats who are taking additional medications or those fur babies who already suffer from low blood pressure or dizziness, two potential side effects of the supplement.