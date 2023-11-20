Home > Small Changes > Pets Dogs in the U.S. Are Contracting A Mystery Illness of Unknown Origin — Details Here A respiratory illness of unknown causes is befalling dogs across the U.S. Here's what to know about symptoms and how to keep your pup safe. By Anna Garrison Nov. 20 2023, Published 1:23 p.m. ET Source: iStock

The Gist: From August to November 2023, Oregon received over 100 reports of dogs with a mystery respiratory illness that did not respond to antibiotics, per the Oregon Veterinary Medical Association.

As of Nov. 18, 2023, vets in Oregon told TIME that they are aware of cases in other states, including New Hampshire, California, Colorado, Washington, Illinois, Idaho and Indiana.

The respiratory illness is perceived to be viral, with at least nine different bacteria and viruses linked to the mystery illness.

Article continues below advertisement

When your furry friend gets sick, it's always hard for a pet parent. Your first instinct might be to seek out as many remedies as possible in search of a cure, but sometimes, finding a solution takes time and testing. However, people with pets are concerned about a new mystery illness on the rise in dogs that is currently antibiotic-resistant. Here's what you should know.

Source: iStock

Article continues below advertisement

A mystery respiratory illness in dogs is sweeping the United States.

Beginning in August 2023, the Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) began receiving reports of what has been labeled "atypical canine infectious respiratory disease," or CIRDC. The mystery puzzling veterinarians and other specialists is that the illness seems viral. However, determining a causation factor has been difficult because cases have tested negative on other diagnostic tests.

If you have a dog who has been feeling under the weather recently, there are some symptoms you should be looking out for, as dogs affected by this mystery illness have experienced these. According to the Oregon Veterinary Medical Association, these symptoms include: Acute pneumonia that quickly gets worse, and "often leads to poor outcomes."

A chronic cough that could be mild to moderate and last for 6-8 weeks.

Chronic pneumonia that doesn't get better with antibiotics. In all cases, the symptoms will be minimally or non-responsive to antibiotics, which is even more troubling.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: iStock

Should pet parents be worried?

Kurt Williams, director of the Oregon Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory at Oregon State University, told the Associated Press (AP) that "dogs have died," but the exact number is unclear. Williams also noted that because there's no clear way to define the disease or test for it, it's equally difficult to get a handle on the number of dogs that have died from the illness. However, as per the AP, Williams did have a message for pet parents everywhere: "Don't panic." He also suggested that people keep their dogs up to date on vaccines.

Article continues below advertisement

Additionally, if your dog shows any symptoms not associated with the mystery illness, including the following, it's always better to schedule an appointment with a veterinarian just in case, as per Oregon Veterinary Medical Association: Elevated temperature

Runny eyes

Sneezing

Lethargy

Not eating

Coughing