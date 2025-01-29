Stray Tibetan Mastiff Is a New Dog After Vets Shave 32.4-Pound Mass of Fur The dog is totally unrecognizable after her haircut. By Lauren Wellbank Published Jan. 29 2025, 2:25 p.m. ET Source: onetailatatime/Instagram

A stray Tibetan Mastiff named Sprout has a new leash — er, I mean lease — on life after the One Tail at a Time animal rescue answered a message about an unkempt dog was spotted wandering the streets of Chicago. According to the rescue group, a concerned community member had contacted animal control about the dog, who was so weighed down by matted fur that she'd originally been given the nickname of Snuffleupagus.

But, with a transformation that is honestly almost too amazing to believe, Sprout was given a haircut and a fresh start by the organization that has since hooked her up with foster parents while she waits for her forever home. Keep reading to learn this dog's incredible story.

A stray Tibetan Mastiff was so matted she could hardly walk.

The One Tail at a Time rescue operation shared the story of Sprout on Instagram, explaining how Chicago's Animal Control had alerted the organization to the stray dog after spotting her out in the middle of an intersection in the city. Within an hour, members of the organization were on site to pick up the dog, who had been so badly matted that she could hardly walk. She had to be sedated in order to be groomed.

Shockingly, One Tail at a Time says that their team of vets removed 32.4 pounds of fur from Sprout. This matted fur not only weighed down Sprout's skin and caused her pain, but it had gotten so thick that she was unable to go to the bathroom without getting the mess all over her, which was compounding the problem. Fortunately, once Sprout woke up, she was able to move freely once again. She also looks infinitely healthier and happier.

The stray Tibetan Mastiff is now being fostered in a warm and loving environment.

As if a new haircut wasn't enough for Sprout to be happy about, it sounds like she's also been receiving a lot of other care from her foster family. One Tail at a Time shared updates on the pooch — who now weighs in at a much healthier 95 pounds, according to an Instagram post— showing Sprout do everything from romp in the snow to get her teeth brushed.

But the happy dog is receiving more than just the essentials. According to a post, she's also coming "out of her shell" since spending two weeks off the streets and in a warm and safe environment where she gets to watch TV, keep warm in a dog-sized sweater, and even hang out with her fellow four-legged fosters, a handful of guinea pigs, while she waits to be adopted.

While Sprout's story has a happy ending, not all of the strays in Chicago can say the same, which is why she should serve as a reminder of the importance of following the adopt don't shop policy when it comes to getting your next furry friend.