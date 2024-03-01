Home > Small Changes > Pets Some of the Oldest Dog Breeds Have Been Around for At Least 10,000 Years Some dog breeds are at least 10,000 years old. It's safe to say that no one can remember a time before dogs were by our sides. By Kori Williams Mar. 1 2024, Published 5:01 p.m. ET Source: iStock

Humans have lived alongside dogs for thousands of years, so it's no wonder they have earned the title of "man's best friend." With so many dog breeds worldwide, they are universally loved as fuzzy and loyal. But how old are the oldest dog breeds? They might be much older than you realize. Here are ten canines with the longest histories.

Article continues below advertisement

Chow Chow

Source: iStock

Chow Chow's may have cute names, but they were bred to be all business. The World Animal Foundation says these dogs are about 2,000 to 3,000 years old. Originating from China's Han Dynasty, they were companions, guards, and hunters.

Alaskan Malamute

Source: iStock

The Alaskan Malamute is no stranger to the cold. AZ Animals says this breed arrived 2,000 to 3,000 years ago and came to Alaska from Siberia. If you want to adopt an Alaskan Malamute, be aware that they require a lot of upkeep. They shed all the time, but especially so in the spring.

Article continues below advertisement

Shar-Pei

Source: iStock

According to AZ Animals, the Chinese Shar-Pei is at least 2,200 years old. While there aren't any paper records of when the breed originated, large-scale genetic testing confirms that this dog breed is thousands of years old! It's widely believed that the first Shar-Peis were bred in 200 B.C. Originally, Shar-Peis were guardians of farms and livestock.

Article continues below advertisement

Afghan Hound

Source: iStock

According to A-Z Animals, the Afghan Hound could be over 3,000 years old, although their origin is unclear. While some believe Afghan Hounds originated in Egypt, others say Afganistan. Their long hair means that any pet parents must always keep a brush on hand. These dogs have a ton of energy and are known for their speed.

Article continues below advertisement

Saluki

Source: iStock

AZ Animals says the Saluki is over 4,000 years old, although that number isn't universally accepted. The Guinness Book of World Records names this breed the world's oldest, stating that cave paintings of dogs are similar to this one that go back 9,000 years.

Article continues below advertisement

Basenji

Source: iStock

Spirit Dog Training says the Basenji is about 5,000 years old. Some say they come from Egypt while others believe the breed originates from Africa. If you're interested in welcoming a Basenji into your life, please note they are very vocal — instead of howling, they yodel!

Article continues below advertisement

Tibetan Mastiff

Source: iStock

Spirit Dog Training says that the Tibetan Mastiff is the oldest of all the mastiff breeds around. About 5,000 years old, these dogs are said to have descended from dogs of ancient Rome. Tibetan Mastiffs were originally guard dogs and can be aggressive. Due to their potentially aggressive nature, they have been banned in various parts of different countries worldwide, including the U.S., France, and Australia.

Article continues below advertisement

Greyhound

Source: iStock

According to Spirit Dog Training, the Greyhound is about 8,000 years old. Images like this breed were found in ancient temples in present-day Turkey around 6,000 B.C. They originated in Egypt but were almost wiped out during a famine in the Middle Ages.

Article continues below advertisement

Greenland Sled Dog

Source: iStock

Canine Campus says the Greenland Sled Dog is about 9,500 years old, making the breed one of the oldest. Said to be similar to the Siberian Husky, these dogs were primarily bred for transportation purposes.

Article continues below advertisement

Akita Inu

Source: iStock