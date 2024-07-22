Home > Small Changes > Pets From Rags to Riches: Britain’s "Ugliest Dog" Stars in 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Movie Ryan Reynolds is actually the one who discovered the dog. By Lauren Wellbank Jul. 22 2024, Published 12:40 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

While some would bark... we mean balk... at the idea of being named Britain's Ugliest Dog, one pooch is living proof that every cloud has a silver lining. That's right, Britain's "Ugliest Dog" is a pup named Peggy who can thank her new title for her starring role in 2024's Deadpool & Wolverine.

Learn more about Peggy, and how her homely appearance landed her the coveted acting gig, below.

Source: Getty Images

Peggy the rescue dog, AKA Britain's "Ugliest" dog, is staring in the 'Deadpool & Wolverine' movie.

Ryan Reynolds couldn't help but gush over Peggy as he held her during the UK premiere of his movie. Deadpool & Wolverine is the third installment of the comic book series, which sees Reynolds teaming up with Hugh Jackman as the pair of superheroes and their band of misfit associates try to save the day.

"Guys, this is Peggy, AKA Mary Puppins, AKA Dogpool," Reynolds said on the red carpet, according to The Project. "Get a good look." Peggy seemed to relish the attention, her tongue hanging happily outside her mouth as Reynolds and Jackman posed alongside her. "Her nipples are the size of children's fingers. She won the ugliest dog in Britain, but we're not telling her that because she's a 10 in our hearts, isn't she?"

With his trademark sense of humor, Reynolds then began to talk about Peggy and everything she had to do to get ready for filming, taking shots at his co-star while he was at it, joking that the little pup ended up training harder for the role than Jackman himself did.

Peggy is a rescue dog with a heart of gold.

According to Peggy's human, who spoke with BBC shortly after she was crowned the title of Britain's Ugliest Dog, the pup's exterior is nothing compared to her beautiful personality. Holly Middleton told interviewers about her rescue, who she adopted in 2018. Middleton shared how Peggy was the last pup to be adopted from the litter, and she knew the moment she laid eyes on her that she would fit right in as part of the family.

Calling her gentle and laid back, Middleton says that sometimes she forgets about Peggy's unusual appearance. "We tend to forget Peggy isn't your standard looking dog and we are very aware some people would refer to Peggy as ugly," she explained.

It was the pup's unique look that helped catch the eye of Reynolds, who admitted that he noticed the dog right after she received her unfortunate title and immediately felt a connection between Peggy and his character. Calling her the "animal manifestation" of Deadpool, the superstar knew she had to be involved in the film.