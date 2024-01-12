Home > Small Changes > Pets A Reflection on Peanut, the Abuse Survivor and World's Ugliest Dog of 2014 As a 2-year-old, Peanut was named the World's Ugliest Dog of 2014 as a burn victim and survivor of abuse. We recount the loving pup's story. By Jamie Bichelman Jan. 12 2024, Updated 2:25 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Per an article in Time after Peanut won the award in 2014, Peanut's human mom, Holly Chandler, said that Peanut was a victim of animal abuse and injured in a fire as a puppy. Let's reflect on the dog with an ugly past, his heartwarming rescue story, and why Peanut and other rescue dogs are so important.

Peanut was crowned the World's Ugliest Dog in 2014.

When Peanut was anointed the World's Ugliest Dog in 2014, he was an immediate sensation across the internet. The 2-year-old mutt with a beautiful heart had a captivating story which proved to be helpful in spreading awareness of the realities of animal abuse.

Per the Associated Press, the bald patches on Peanut's body and other noticeable features were due to the abuse Peanut suffered before his rescue, including a fire he survived as a puppy. Nevertheless, he was healthy when he was named the World's Ugliest Dog in 2014 and would soon go on to earn fame for his resilience.

His mom, Holly, told the Associated Press of greater plans for Peanut: “We’re trying to use him as a poster child for what can happen to animals who are abused.” Indeed, late-night host Jimmy Kimmel gave Peanut the Hollywood treatment and a fresh makeover, per the Daily Mail, much to the delight of Holly and the internet at the time.

Peanut, the World's Ugliest Dog, is a testament to the love a rescue dog can provide.

Ugly only in his award-winning title, Peanut brought joy to the hearts of all who learned his story and served as a testament to the powerful resilience and love that any rescue companion animal can provide with sufficient time, patience, and care. Per the Daily Mail, Peanut was adopted from a shelter after waiting nine excruciatingly long months for the right person to adopt him. Little did those who passed over him realize the greatness within him and the prolific future that awaited him.

In came Holly Chandler with a grander vision for the remainder of Peanut's life, irrespective of how his protruding eyes and teeth didn't match conventional views of a dog's handsomeness. After Peanut won the 26th annual World's Ugliest Dog contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds in Petaluma, Calif., Holly told the Associated Press that Peanut's $1,500 in prize money would be utilized to help pay for other companion animals' vet bills.