Home > Small Changes > Pets If You Have a Cat, Keep Lavender Out of Your Home — Here's Why Avoid lavender fragrances, essential oils, and house plants if you have a cat in your home. By Jamie Bichelman Published Sept. 6 2024, 11:56 a.m. ET Source: happycatsarts/Instagram

There are many flowering plants that we humans find beautiful, such as lilies and carnations, that can be troublesome or toxic to cats if ingested. And there are several fragrances, such as cinnamon, that we find charming, but could be disastrous for our kitties. When it comes to fragrant plants like lavender, which many humans enjoy in their gardens and in their homes, cat parents may be wondering if lavender is safe to keep around their furry companion.

Article continues below advertisement

Before you purchase a pot of fresh lavender, a vile of lavender essential oil, or perfume containing lavender fragrance, be sure to keep reading to find out what could happen if your cat ingests or comes in contact with lavender. As always, when introducing a new scent or plant into your home, consult a veterinarian immediately to ensure it is safe to do so, as well as if your cat displays symptoms of distress.

Article continues below advertisement

Is it safe for cats to be around lavender?

It is generally unsafe for cats to be around lavender and related products. According to the ASPCA, consuming lavender is toxic to cats and signs of distress include nausea, vomiting, and an impacted appetite.

While it's technically safe for cats to be around lavender plants, it is unsafe for cats to eat lavender plants. And since we can't control our cats' instincts to jump onto tables and eat whatever they please, keeping lavender plants out of any home where cats live is a good idea. Perhaps just as dangerous as ingesting lavender is coming into contact with lavender essential oils, as essential oils and diffusers are highly concentrated and should never be used around animals.

Article continues below advertisement

According to household supply retailer Fresh Wave, your cat is at risk for complications if she comes in contact with lavender essential oils because diffused lavender essential oil coats the cat's fur, which can then absorb through the cat's skin or ingested while grooming.

Per Fresh Wave, some signs of distress to look for in cats who may have ingested lavender include: Vomiting and diarrhea

Fatigue and low energy

Drooling

Low appetite and low thirst

Tremors, trouble breathing, and unusual locomotion

Potential liver failure. Contact your vet immediately for any health concerns regarding your cat.

Article continues below advertisement

It can be toxic for cats to eat lavender.

Lavender may be edible to humans, but it is absolutely not safe for cats to ingest. According to Wag! a cat's liver simply cannot digest the compounds contained within lavender essential oil, and consumption of the plant may cause serious consequences. As The Spruce Pets further explains, the linalool and linalyl acetate within lavender can cause liver damage in your cat.

Article continues below advertisement

Yet, despite the toxicity of lavender to cats, some brands and holistic practitioners ignore the potential for danger, and believe that small amounts of dried lavender are safe for cats. For example, a cat product called Meowijuana, which contains lavender, claims to be safe for cats to consume.