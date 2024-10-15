Home > Small Changes > Pets Is Dr. Marty's Legit? Critics Take Aim at Integrative Dog Food Company Folks say that Dr. Marty advertisements are more based on stories than science. By Lauren Wellbank Published Oct. 15 2024, 12:17 p.m. ET Source: Xingchen Yan/Unsplash

Pet parents may want to be on the lookout next time they hit the dog food section at the grocery store. That's because people on social media are calling the popular Dr. Marty pet food brand out for a variety of reasons, including false advertisement and scammy business practices. But, in a world where literally anyone can create a post or video claiming something happened, it's hard to know exactly what's going on with the bougie pet food.

Continue reading as I unpack the claims surrounding the products, including whether or not Dr. Marty dog food products have effectively been exposed for not being what it claims to be.

Was Dr. Marty dog food exposed for making false claims about health benefits?

Dr. Marty dog food was put under the microscope on Reddit, as several people posted their frustration over claims made by the brand. The discussion kicked off after one person saw a YouTube advertisement about the pet food, noting how the veterinarian spent a lot of time talking about three main ingredients that he claimed where dangerous to dogs.

According to Redditor @yellowbudgie, Dr. Marty Goldstein took aim at meat byproducts, fillers (like soy and corn), and preservatives in his ad.

"I didn't watch the whole ad because I thought it was pretty ridiculous, but also it's harmful for people who don't have much knowledge about dog food," the Reddit user wrote before linking to a blog that seemed to debunk a lot of what Dr. Marty said in his video. The SkeptVet website appears to be run by a vet who strongly disagrees with the philosophies of Dr. Marty, especially as they pertain to integrative medicine.

For those not in the know, integrative medicine is defined as the practice of combining evidence-based treatments in addition to more holistic or spiritual ones, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Only, the SkeptVet claims that Dr. Marty manipulates the positive benefits of the alternative ingredients he uses in his food to boost sales. "He justifies his claims almost entirely with personal anecdotes and beliefs, not with any objective scientific evidence," the website's author claimed.

Is Dr. Marty dog food legitimate?

When it comes to the legitimacy of the brand, you'll get a lot of mixed reviews online. For example, on the Better Business Bureau (BBB) website, the company has a 4.42/5 star rating. And while that's a fairly high rating, the reviews appear to be largely negative in nature, with a lot of people complaining about different aspects of the company. One reviewer said that the customer service team is unpleasant to deal with, calling them "very rude."

And multiple reviewers alleged that the company made unapproved charges to their credit cards. Still, with all the negativity about the brand there were those who flocked to the site to offer praise, including several folks who wrote about how the food had helped to manage or eliminate painful symptoms for their pets.

Is Dr. Marty dog food good for dogs?

If you're considering making the switch to Dr. Marty dog food products and wondering whether or not the food will actually be good for your pup, I'd suggest having a conversation with your vet first.