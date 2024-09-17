Home > Big Impact > News MrBeast and Logan Paul to Launch Lunchly, a Lunchables Alternative They'll offer familiar favorites like pizza, nachos, and turkey. By Lauren Wellbank Published Sept. 17 2024, 1:15 p.m. ET Source: The Mega Agency

Internet personalities MrBeast (real name, Jimmy Donaldson), Logan Paul, and KSI (real name, Olajide Olayinka Williams Olatunji) have announced plans to enter the prepackaged lunch market with their latest product, Lunchly. The trio says they're hopeful that their new venture will offer the same convenience families have found for years in products like Lunchables but in a healthier — and what they believe will be tastier — way.

But not everyone seems sold on this new lunchtime product. Get more information about the launch, including what critics are saying about the product, below.

MrBeast, Logal Paul, and KSI to launch Lunchly kids meals.

According to the Lunchly website, the brand hopes its product will offer a new take on lunch for kids and those who are kids at heart. To accomplish this goal, they are packaging a PRIME drink and a Feastables snack in every lunch box, which will feature familiar prepackaged favorites like nachos, pizza, and a turkey sandwich.

In a statement shared by The Hollywood Reporter, Paul explained a bit more about the reasoning behind the product launch, saying that they wanted to ensure that customers had some more variety when shopping. “That’s why we’re entering the lunch grab-and-go market. It’s been dominated by Lunchables since we were kids ourselves and it’s time to provide a better option for those looking for a convenient, healthier choice.”

While it doesn't seem like the product has hit store shelves en masse yet, those located in certain areas will be able to try the products by using the "Lunch Locator" option on the website.

People are poking fun at Lunchly already.

Unfortunately for the YouTubers-turned-entrepreneurs, it doesn't seem like everyone is as hungry for this new offering. On X, people were quick to mock the product, calling the trio out for their claims that it would be more nutritional than other offerings. "This will definitely be less healthy than Lunchables," one person commented.

Another made a joke that seemed to be a pointed comment on the PRIME lawsuit filed in 2024 after the beverage was discovered to contain toxic forever chemicals. "How long till it’s revealed they’re made up of purely asbestos and lead," they quipped. It's likely hard for people to come to the product's defense yet since it seems next to impossible to get your hands on it.

@Lunchly How are you not selling these on your site? Trying to buy for my kids and the location search doesn’t work. It would be WAY easier to just buy on your site @MrBeast Can you help me out here? @LoganPaul ? — justin22 (@followwinalong) September 17, 2024

Even a quick search using the company's product search feature left me unable to find a Lunchly distributor that wasn't halfway across the country, and even then there were only two stores that seemed to carry the product.

Is Lunchly by MrBeast healthy?

It would appear that the main reason the men are touting their product as being a "healthier alternative" is because Paul's PRIME offers drinkers more electrolytes than the Capri Sun that comes standard with Lunchables. Additionally, the Feastables bar has fewer grams of sugar than the chocolate bars the company uses.

As for whether all of that amounts to enough to support those "healthier" claims, well... the jury is still out, especially when experts are still standing firm on claims that PRIME just isn't good for kids.

